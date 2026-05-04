UAE weather tomorrow: Temperature to reach 41°C in Abu Dhabi; humid night ahead

The weather in the UAE on Tuesday, May 5 will be fair in general, with clouds appearing eastward by afternoon.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), it will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas, with a probability of mist forming.

Light to moderate northwesterly winds will blow towards the southeasterly direction, with a speed of 10 km/hr to 20 km/hr, sometimes reaching 35 km/hr. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

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The NCM said that May is considered a transition period between winter and summer, with temperatures rising in general across the country. The mercury is set to reach 41°C in Abu Dhabi, and 38°C in Dubai and Sharjah. The cities will see lows of 26°C, 28°C and 26°C respectively.