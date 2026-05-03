UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to drop to 25°C in Abu Dhabi, Dubai

The weather in the UAE on May 4, 2026, is set to be fair in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Residents can expect a decrease in temperatures in general on Monday. Here are the highs and lows in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah as predicted by the NCM.

Abu Dhabi: High — 39°C; low — 25°C.

Dubai: High — 38°C; low — 25°C

Sharjah: High — 38°C; low — 24°C

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Light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds will blow with a speed of 10 to 25 km/hr, reaching up to 35 km/hr. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Transition between winter and summer

The NCM said that the month of May is considered a transition month between winter and summer. There will be a gradual increase of temperatures across the country this month as days become longer in the northern hemisphere. The average air temperature will range between 30.6°C and 33.6°C.

Pressure depressions may affect the region, bringing increased cloud cover and chances of rain.

The humidity will decrease slightly this month compared to April. There will be chances of fog and mist during the first half of the month.

During this month, the effect of Siberian high pressure weakens while depressions affect the area from east and west and when it is associated by extension of westerly upper air troughs the amount of clouds increase with chances of rain.

Humidity decreases slightly during this month with compared to April especially during second half of the month. with chances of fog/mist formation particularly during first half of the month over scattered areas of the country while the frequency of occurrences of fog/Mist decrease during second half of May.