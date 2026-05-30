UAE weather tomorrow: Abu Dhabi temperatures to hit 41ºC; fair skies likely

The NCM noted that there will be a decrease in temperatures on Sunday, especially over the coastal areas

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 30 May 2026, 5:04 PM
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UAE residents can expect fair weather conditions on Sunday (May 31), according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that there will be a decrease in temperatures on Sunday, especially over the coasts.

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Despite the cooldown, some areas will continue to experience hot conditions. Temperatures in Abu Dhabi are expected to reach 41°C, while Dubai could see highs of up to 38°C.

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Winds will be light to moderate, blowing southwesterly to northwesterly at speeds of 10–25kmph and freshening at times. Gusts will pick up and reach up to 35kmph.

Meanwhile, sea conditions are expected to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

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