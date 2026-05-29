UAE weather tomorrow: Fair skies expected; mercury to hit 44°C in Abu Dhabi

UAE weather on Saturday, May 30, is expected to be fair in general, according to the met department's latest bulletin.

Light to moderate southeasterly, becoming northwesterly winds, freshening at times, will blow with a speed of 10-25 kmph, reaching 40kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

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The highest temperature recorded over the country on Friday was 48.5°C in Al Gheweifat (Al Dhafra Region) at 2.15pm.

On Saturday, highest temperatures in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah will be 44°C, 41°C, 42°C, while the lowest is expected to be 27°C, 29°C and 26°C, respectively.