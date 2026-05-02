UAE weather tomorrow: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah temperatures to hit 40°C

UAE weather on Sunday, May 3, is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Center of Meteorology.

The met department said in their bulletin that on Sunday, winds will be light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-25 reaching 35 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The highest temperature in Dubai and Abu Dhabi is expected to be 40°C on Sunday, with the lowest being 27°C. Sharjah temperatures will range between 26°C and 40°C.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Saturday was 43.9°C in Hamim (Al Dhafra region) at 3.30pm UAE Local time.