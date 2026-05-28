UAE weather tomorrow: Fair skies expected; Dubai temperature to hit 43°C

UAE weather on Friday, May 29, is expected to be fair in general, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

The met department predicted light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly winds, blowing with a speed of 10-20kmph, reaching 30kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

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The highest temperature recorded over the country on Thursday was 48.4°C in Muzaira (Al Dhafra Region) at 1.45pm UAE local time.

On Friday, the highest temperature in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will be 45°C, while the lowest will be 27°C in both emirates. Dubai's temperature will range between 26°C and 43°C.