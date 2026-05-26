UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to increase across country as light winds blow

The weather in the UAE on Wednesday, May 27, will be fair in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas. Light to moderate southwesterly-to-northwesterly winds will blow with a speed of 10 to 25km/hr, reaching 35km/hr at times.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

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How hot will it be on Wednesday?

The Eid Al Adha break this year will be marked by rising temperatures across the country. Residents in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see the temperature reach 41°C and 39°C respectively on Wednesday. Sharjah residents will experience a maximum temperature of 40°C.

The emirates will see lows of 28°C, 28°C and 25°C respectively.

In the interior parts of the country, the mercury is expected to reach up to 47°C. Even up in the Ras Al Khaimah mountains, the mercury will range between 28°C and 31°C.