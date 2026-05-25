UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy skies; temperature to rise to 40°C in Abu Dhabi

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 25 May 2026, 6:49 PM
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The weather in the UAE on Tuesday, May 26, will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas. Light to moderate southwesterly-to-northwesterly winds will blow.

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The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

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Temperatures are set to reach 40°C, 38°C and 39°C in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah respectively. While the minimum temperature in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will be 28°C, in Sharjah, the mercury will drop to 25°C.

NCM has warned the public to avoid sun exposure during the upcoming Eid Al Adha break, as temperatures rise across the UAE.

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