UAE weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies; temperatures to increase

There is a chance of mist forming towards the west, with humidity peaking at night and Tuesday morning

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 24 May 2026, 7:52 PM
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The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with an increase in temperatures, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Clouds are set to appear towards the eastern parts of the country. There is a chance of mist forming towards the west, with humidity peaking at night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas.

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Light to moderate southeasterly-to-northwesterly winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

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On Monday, the temperature will range between 25ºC and 41ºC in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

Temperatures will increase through the week, going into the Eid Al Adha break, the NCM has said. It advised the public to avoid direct exposure to sunlight during daytime hours.

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