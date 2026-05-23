UAE weather tomorrow: Fair, partly cloudy conditions; humid by night

The sea will be rough during daytime westward, becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 23 May 2026, 5:22 PM
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On Sunday, May 24, UAE residents can expect fair conditions, with the weather being partly cloudy at times, as low clouds appear eastward.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some internal and coastal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation especially westwards.

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Light to moderate winds will blow in a Northwesterly to Southwesterly direction, freshening at times, with a speed of 10kmph to 25kmph, reaching 40 kmph.

Temperatures will range between 28°C and 39°C in Abu Dhabi, 29°C and 40°C in Dubai, and 28°C and 41°C in Sharjah.

The sea will be rough during daytime westward, becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

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