UAE weather tomorrow: Fair conditions; temperatures to drop

Winds will prevail in a northwesterly to southwesterly direction, causing blowing dust and sand westward, with a speed of 10kmph to 25kmph, reaching 40 kmph

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 22 May 2026, 5:46 PM
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UAE residents can expect fair weather on May 23, with conditions turning dusty at times, according to the country's National Centre of Meteorology.

The met said temperatures will tend to decrease, and light to moderate winds will blow. Temperatures are expected to range between 28°C to 36°C in Dubai, 25°C to 37°C in Abu Dhabi, and 27°C to 36°C in Sharjah.

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The winds will prevail in a northwesterly to southwesterly direction, causing blowing dust and sand westward, with a speed of 10kmph to 25kmph, reaching 40 kmph.

The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

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