UAE weather tomorrow: Further rise in temperatures; fair skies in general

Temperatures in the UAE are expected to rise further on Friday, May 22, as per the weather forecast shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The mercury is expected to dip and touch a low of 20°C in Al Ruwais, while the highest temperature of 42°C will be in Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain. Dubai and Abu Dhabi will see a high of 38°C and 40°C, respectively.

Skies will be fair in general nationwide. Reisdents may expect light to moderate winds that will freshen at times, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 kmph, reaching 35 kmph. The Arabian Gulf will see slight to moderate waves, becoming rough by late night. Sea conditions will be slight in the Sea of Oman.

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The weather authority has previously predicted generally fair weather across the UAE until May 24, with dusty conditions at times and active winds causing blowing dust and sand.

Saturday will see fair weather in general and dusty conditions at times, with temperatures tending to decrease. Expect fair to partly cloudy skies at times on Sunday as low clouds will appear eastward.