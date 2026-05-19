UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to increase; a high of 41°C in Dubai

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough by the afternoon and very rough at times especially northward in the Arabian Gulf

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 19 May 2026, 6:50 PM
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Temperatures in the UAE are set to increase on May 20, 2026, as per the weather forecast shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Nationwide, the mercury will hover between 19°C and 43°C.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Tuesday was 43.6°C in Al Gheweifat (Al Dhafra Region) at 2.15pm UAE Local time. In Abu Dhabi and Dubai, a high of 40°C and 41°C are expected on Wednesday. Skies will be fair in general in the country.

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The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough by the afternoon and very rough at times especially northward in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, becoming rough by evening in the sea of Oman.

Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10 – 25kmph, reaching 40 kmph.

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