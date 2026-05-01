UAE weather tomorrow: Dubai temperatures to reach 38°C; partly cloudy skies likely

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 1 May 2026, 5:47 PM
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UAE weather on Saturday, May 2, will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the Met Department predicted.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said in their weather bulletin that light to moderate northwesterly to northeasterly winds, freshening at times, will blow with a speed of 10-25 km/h, reaching 35kmph.

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Temperatures across the UAE will increase up to 44°C. Mercury is expected to rise to 38°C in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai on Saturday, while the lowest temperatures will be 26°C and 27°C, respectively.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

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