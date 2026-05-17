UAE weather tomorrow: Dusty conditions expected; Abu Dhabi temperatures to reach 40°C

UAE residents can expect fair weather in general and dusty conditions at times on Monday, May 18, according to a forecast by the country's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted a slight decrease in temperatures expected on Monday.

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Temperatures will range between 27°C and 40°C in Abu Dhabi and 26°C and 39°C in Dubai and Sharjah.

Light to moderate northwesterly winds will prevail, freshening at times, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 kmph, reaching up to 40 kmph.

The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.

Earlier, NCM warned that while the UAE will experience generally stable weather conditions from today until May 19, dusty conditions and fluctuations in temperatures are expected.

This will be accompanied by recurring active winds causing blowing dust and sand, the Met added.