UAE weather tomorrow: Fair conditions expected; temperatures to reach 39°C in Abu Dhabi

UAE residents can expect fair weather in general, with partly cloudy conditions eastward on Saturday, May 16, according to a forecast by the country's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted a slight rise in temperatures expected tomorrow.

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Temperatures will range between 26°C and 39°C in Abu Dhabi, 26°C and 37°C in Dubai, and between 25°C and 38°C in Sharjah.

Light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds will prevail, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 kmph, reaching up to 35 kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Earlier, NCM warned that while UAE will experience generally stable weather conditions from today until May 19, dusty conditions and fluctuations in temperatures are expected.

This will be accompanied by recurring active winds causing blowing dust and sand, the met added.