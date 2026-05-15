UAE weather: Fair to dusty conditions; temperatures to reach 38°C in Abu Dhabi

Earlier, NCM warned that while UAE will experience generally stable weather conditions from today until May 19, dusty conditions and fluctuations in temperatures are expected

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 15 May 2026, 7:31 AM
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UAE residents can expect fair weather in general, with dusty conditions at times during daytime, according to a forecast by the country's National Centre of Meteorology.

Light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds will prevail, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 kmph, reaching up to 40 kmph, freshening at times causing blowing dust. The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in Oman Sea.

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A yellow alert is in place till 8pm today, in some parts of the country, for fresh northwesterly winds and rough sea.

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Take a look at the places where the yellow alert has been issued:

Temperatures will range between 26°C and 38°C in Abu Dhabi, 25°C and 35°C in Dubai, and between 25°C and 37°C in Sharjah.

Earlier, NCM warned that while UAE will experience generally stable weather conditions from today until May 19, dusty conditions and fluctuations in temperatures are expected.

This will be accompanied by recurring active winds causing blowing dust and sand, the met added.

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