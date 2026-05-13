UAE weather tomorrow: Winds to cause blowing dust; temperature to reach 36°C in Dubai

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea in general, although conditions might become rough in the afternoon

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 13 May 2026, 9:02 PM
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The weather in the UAE will be fair in general on Thursday, May 14, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds will cause blowing dust northward and eastward. The winds will blow at speeds of 10 km/hr to 25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

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Temperatures are set to rise to 39°C in Abu Dhabi, 36°C in Dubai and 37°C in Sharjah. The mercury will drop to 26°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and 23°C in Sharjah.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea in general, although conditions might become rough in the afternoon.

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