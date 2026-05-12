UAE weather tomorrow: Temperature to drop to 24°C in Abu Dhabi

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 12 May 2026, 7:44 PM
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The weather in the UAE on Wednesday, May 12, will be fair in general.

Light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds will blow with a speed of 10 km/hr to 25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

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The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

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Temperatures are set to rise to 37°C in Dubai and Sharjah. The emirates will see lows of 26°C and 23°C respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, the mercury will range between 24°C and 40°C.

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