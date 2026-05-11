UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of fog; temperature to reach 37°C in Abu Dhabi, Dubai

The weather in the UAE on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, will be fair in general to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas — especially northward — with a chance of fog or mist.

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Light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds will blow with a speed of 10 km/hr to 25, reaching 40 km/hr. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are set to reach 37°C in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. The emirates will see lows of 27°C, 25°C and 24°C respectively.