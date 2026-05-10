UAE weather tomorrow: Temperature to rise to 38°C in Abu Dhabi; chance of mist

The weather in the UAE will be fair in general on Monday, May 11. Residents are in for a humid start to the week, with humidity levels peaking by night and Tuesday morning — especially over northern coastal areas. There is also a probability of mist forming in this region.

Light to moderate northwesterly-to-southwesterly winds are set to blow, with a speed of 10 km/hr to 25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr at times. The sea will be rough westward during the morning hours. As the day progresses, conditions will subside, turning moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

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Temperature in UAE on Monday

The temperatures will range between 38°C and 28°C in Abu Dhabi; 35°C and 26°C in Dubai; and 37°C and 25°C in Sharjah.

The maximum temperatures are in general lower than what residents experienced last week, staying below 40°C.

In the mountains of Ras Al Khaimah, the mercury will drop down to 19°C, while the interior desert regions of the country will see it rise to 43°C.