UAE weather tomorrow: Fair conditions expected; Dubai temperatures to hit 38°C

On Sunday, May 10, UAE residents can expect fair weather in general, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Dubai will see a high of 38°C, and Abu Dhabi will see a high of 37°C. The lowest temperature in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will be 27°C in both cities.

However, temperatures are expected to go up till 42°C in some internal areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds will blow. The winds will be fresh at times, especially over the sea.

Dust and sand will blow over land with a speed of 10kmph to 25kmph, reaching 40 kmph.

The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.