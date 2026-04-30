UAE weather tomorrow: Dubai temperature to reach 37°C

UAE weather on Friday, May 1, will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the met department predicted.

The National Center of Meteorology said in their weather bulletin that light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, will blow with a speed of 10-25, reaching 35 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

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Mercury is expected to rise to 36°C in Abu Dhabi, 37°C in Dubai and 38°C in Sharjah on Friday, while the lowest temperatures will be 25°C, 27°C and 23°C, respectively.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Thursday was 44.1°C in Um Azimul (Al Ain) at 14:15 UAE Local time.