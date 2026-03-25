UAE residents are now well versed with the implications of inclement weather conditions \u2014 including the snarl of traffic. This time around, however, there may be some respite for residents as schools are already remote and many are working from home. In a heartwarming incident yesterday, an expat family stuck in heavy rain-related traffic for three hours \u2014 was travelling from Dubai to Sharjah for their young boy's chemotherapy session. As the delay stretched, her son's condition began to worsen. With concern growing, the family decided to seek help. \u201cMy husband called on a police patrol, and the response was humane beyond description.\u201dEmergency services quickly stepped in, dispatching an ambulance to transport the child while police patrols escorted the family\u2019s vehicle, clearing the way through traffic and ensuring they reached the hospital without further delay.