UAE weather: Cloudy skies; temperature to reach 33°C in Abu Dhabi

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

By night, more clouds are set to form as the humidity rises. It will be humid by Monday morning as well, over some internal areas.

Temperatures continue to rise, reaching 33°C in Abu Dhabi, 32°C in Dubai and 31°C in Sharjah. The emirates will see lows of 20°C, 21°C and 19°C respectively.

Light to moderate winds will blow in the westward direction. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.