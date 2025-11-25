UAE temperatures dip to 7.6°C, lowest this winter season

Temperatures in the UAE have dipped to 7.6°C, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has reported on Tuesday, November 25, as winter has officially started in the country on day earlier.

The mercury reached this level in Al Ain's Raknah's at 7am, local time, it added. The UAE has experienced daily low temperatures hovering between 7 °C and 9 °C over the past couple of days — even before winter’s official arrival.

Darbet Al Ahaymar

The onset of winter in the UAE was marked by the traditional “Darbet Al Ahaymar” weather phenomenon. This, characterized by a significant drop in temperature and unstable weather conditions, has already brought rain and hail to parts of Saudi Arabia, signaling the start of a colder period for the Arabian Peninsula.

Speaking on Noor Dubai Radio’s live podcast program, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society and a member of the Arab Union for Space and Astronomy Sciences, confirmed the arrival of winter. “We are now in the first ten days of winter, according to the traditional ‘Duroor’ calendar,” Al Jarwan stated. “The Darbet Al Ahaymar has made its presence felt in the region, particularly in Saudi Arabia, where Mecca and other areas have witnessed significant rainfall and even hail.”

While the UAE has not experienced the full force of the “Darbet Al Ahaymar” in terms of severe storms, the influence of the system is evident in the noticeable drop in temperatures.

Al Jarwan explained that the “Duroor” calendar, which uses stars as its guide to predict the weather by Arabs marks the beginning of winter approximately 100 days after the appearance of the Suhail star. This period, which began today, is expected to last until March 4.