UAE records lowest temperature of 16.9°C in RAK's Merbeh Mountain

The mercury had previously dipped below 20°C on September 28, when the country recorded a low of 18.6°C

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 26 Oct 2026, 9:26 AM
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Temperatures across the UAE continue to drop further below 20°C, bringing cooler and more pleasant weather that is ideal for outdoor activities across the country.

The lowest temperature recorded across the UAE on Monday, October 26, 2026, was 16.9°C in Mebreh Mountain, Ras Al Khaimah, at 3am, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The mercury had previously dipped below 20°C on September 28, when the country recorded a low of 18.6°C in Al Ain's Raknah.

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The UAE weather authority predicted fair to partly cloudy weather in the country today, with a chance of some convective cloud formation northward and eastward, associated with rainfall.

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Earlier this month, a UAE weather expert said temperatures were expected to become more moderate in the period ahead as the UAE moves further into its autumn transition.

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