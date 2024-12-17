Lowest temperature in UAE: Chilly 4.3°C recorded in Jebel Jais mountain

Despite pleasant temperatures throughout the day in many areas, the weather is expected to become humid by nightfall
A chilly temperature of 4.3°C was recorded on Tuesday morning in Jebel Jais, the highest peak in the UAE, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
This was the lowest temperature over the country this morning and it was recorded at 3.15am.
In its daily weather bulletin, the NCM expected cooler conditions to continue in the country.
Despite pleasant temperatures throughout the day in many areas, the weather is expected to become humid by nightfall, continuing into Wednesday morning, it added. This rise in humidity could result mist formation, especially over some internal regions.
