Fri, Nov 21, 2025

UAE records lowest temperature of 7.8°C in Sharjah's Al Dhaid

The same temperature has been recorded for two days in a row, although winter season is yet to officially begin in the Emirates

Published: Fri 21 Nov 2025, 8:28 AM

UAE recorded the lowest temperature of 7.8°C in Sharjah's Al Dhaid, at 7am. The same temperature has been recorded for two days in a row, although winter season is yet to officially begin in the Emirates.

On November 20, the mercury dipped to 7.8°C in Al Ain's Raknah at 7am. The same day, a monster fog blanketed parts of the country, with both ground and air traffic impacted. Motorists were delayed as the roads slowed down, and travellers plans were disrupted as several flights were diverted, delayed, and cancelled.

