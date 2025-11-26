UAE: Low-pressure system, cold air mass to affect country until November 29

The UAE will be affected by an extension of a surface low-pressure system coming from the southeast until November 29, as per the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), which clarified that this will coincide with an upper-air low-pressure system.

A cold air mass will accompany this weather depression, leading to cloud development over some areas. In a statement, the Center indicated that there is a chance of scattered rainfall at intervals over some coastal, northern, and eastern areas.

On Wednesday, November 26, the lowest temperature over the country was 7.8°C and it was recorded at al Ain's Raknah at 6am UAE local time. The lowest temperature this winter season so far was 7.6°C which was detected on November 25, also in Raknah.

From November 26-29, winds blowing on the UAE are expected to be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, occasionally becoming active and potentially causing blowing dust in some areas.

As for the sea, conditions will range from slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Sea of Oman.

On November 24, winter has officially started in the UAE, marked by the traditional “Darbet Al Ahaymar” weather phenomenon. This, characterized by a significant drop in temperature and unstable weather conditions, has already brought rain and hail to parts of Saudi Arabia, signaling the start of a colder period for the Arabian Peninsula.

While the UAE has not experienced the full force of the “Darbet Al Ahaymar” in terms of severe storms, the influence of the system is evident in the noticeable drop in temperatures.

With the onset of cooler weather, many residents are expected to head to the desert for camping and outdoor activities.