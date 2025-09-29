Low pressure system develops over Arabian Sea; will UAE be affected?

The UAE will not be affected by a low-pressure system developing over the Arabian Sea, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said on Monday.

According to the NCM, numerical models indicate that a tropical system could form northeast of the Arabian Sea near the Indian coasts on October 1 and move towards the central Arabian Sea.

The authority stressed that there will be no impact on the UAE. It also noted that the accuracy of forecasts regarding the intensity and track of the system will increase once it forms.

The NCM said tropical events can change rapidly and it continues to monitor the situation closely, urging the public to follow official updates and avoid rumours.