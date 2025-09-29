  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 29, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 7, 1447 | Fajr 04:53 | DXB weather-sun.svg37.2°C

Low pressure system develops over Arabian Sea; will UAE be affected?

Numerical models indicate that a tropical system could form near the Indian coasts on October 1 and move towards the central Arabian Sea

Published: Mon 29 Sept 2025, 12:39 PM

Top Stories

UAE visit visa rules: New minimum salary requirement to sponsor family, friends

UAE visit visa rules: New minimum salary requirement to sponsor family, friends

UAE announces four new visit visa categories, amendments to entry permit

UAE announces four new visit visa categories, amendments to entry permit

Dubai gold prices at record high, moving towards Dh500 per gram

Dubai gold prices at record high, moving towards Dh500 per gram

The UAE will not be affected by a low-pressure system developing over the Arabian Sea, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said on Monday.

According to the NCM, numerical models indicate that a tropical system could form northeast of the Arabian Sea near the Indian coasts on October 1 and move towards the central Arabian Sea.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

16 national roads in the Philippines remain closed due to recent storms

thumb-image

One year after 'Devara', sequel announced to NTR Jr, Jahnvi Kapoor movie

thumb-image

Low pressure system develops over Arabian Sea; will UAE be affected?

thumb-image

Dubai: Accident on Sheikh Zayed Road at Water Canal Bridge; delays expected

thumb-image

Watch: Sheikh Mohamed receives OpenAI CEO, discusses UAE's artificial intelligence vision

 

The authority stressed that there will be no impact on the UAE. It also noted that the accuracy of forecasts regarding the intensity and track of the system will increase once it forms.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The NCM said tropical events can change rapidly and it continues to monitor the situation closely, urging the public to follow official updates and avoid rumours.