Look: Residents in UAE get drenched in heavy rains, as traffic slows down on roads

Heavy rains, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed several parts of the country on Wednesday. Many residents got drenched as they were caught in the sudden showers, while traffic congestion was reported on several roads due to slow moving traffic.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the rainy and dusty conditions will prevail at least until 11.30pm tonight.
Meanwhile, the UAE’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) and other authorities have advised residents to exercise caution while driving.
“Avoid valleys and places where water flows,” the ministry advised. Heavy rains usually result in valleys flooding as water gushes down the mountains.
Here's a look at rain-drenched roads and residents through the lens of KT photojournalists M Sajjad and Shihab:
In light of recent unstable weather conditions, the Ministry of Interior and the NCM have also issued tips for residents to follow to keep themselves safe
