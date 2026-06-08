UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to hit 46ºC in some areas; fair skies likely

Residents in the UAE can expect fair weather conditions on Tuesday, June 9, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted temperatures in some parts of the country on Tuesday will reach up to 46ºC. In Abu Dhabi, temperatures are expected to range between 40ºC and 28ºC, while Dubai will see highs of around 39ºC and lows of 29ºC.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southwest to northwest, and may freshen at times. These winds will cause blowing dust across the country.

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Wind speeds are expected to range between 10 and 25kmph, reaching up to 40kmph at times.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.