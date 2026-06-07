UAE weather tomorrow: Dusty winds expected; Dubai to see low of 28ºC

The weather on Monday, June 8, is expected to be fair in general, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

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Temperatures in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 38ºC, 41ºC and 42ºC, while dipping to lows of 28ºC in all the emirates. Humidity levels in the three cities will range between 30 per cent to 80 per cent, 20 per cent to 75 per cent and 25 per cent to 70 per cent respectively.