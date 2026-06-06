UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to increase; high of 45ºC in Al Ain
UAE skies will witness the annual rising of the Pleiades star cluster above the eastern horizon at dawn on June 7, marking the onset of intense summer heat
- PUBLISHED: Sat 6 Jun 2026, 5:45 PM
Skies over the UAE on Sunday, June 7, will be fair in general but clouds will appear eastward and may become convective by the afternoon, as per the weather forecast shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Conditions will turn humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation. Expect light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds, which may fresh at times, with a speed of 10 – 25kmph, reaching 35 kmph.
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The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Highest temperatures on June 7
Temperatures nationwide will soar on Sunday. The following cities are expected to see the biggest increases:
Al Ain 45ºC
Abu Dhabi 42ºC
Ras Al Khaimah 41ºC
Dubai 40ºC
Fujairah 39ºC
Earlier, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society said that UAE skies will witness the annual rising of the Pleiades star cluster above the eastern horizon at dawn on June 7, marking the onset of intense summer heat. According to the weather forecasters, the period known as the "rising of the Pleiades" lasts 13 days, from June 7 to June 19.