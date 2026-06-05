UAE weather tomorrow: Humid conditions by night; visibility to drop due to dust

Humidity levels in the UAE will increase by night on Saturday, June 6, and on Sunday morning over some coastal areas, as per the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Overall, skies will be fair, but conditions may turn dusty at times.

Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds will blow, freshening to strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility, with a speed of 15–30kmph, reaching 50 kmph.

The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

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Temperatures

Nationwide, temperatures will range between 25°C and 43°C. The mercury is expected to reach a high of 36°C and 39°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively. Al Ain, Al Quaa and Gaysoura will see the hightest temperature on Saturday at 43°C.

On Friday, Fujairah's saw the highest temperature in the UAE at 47.6°C. It was recorded at 1.15pm local time.