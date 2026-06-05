UAE weather tomorrow: Humid conditions by night; visibility to drop due to dust

Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds will blow, freshening to strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 5 Jun 2026, 5:08 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Humidity levels in the UAE will increase by night on Saturday, June 6, and on Sunday morning over some coastal areas, as per the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Overall, skies will be fair, but conditions may turn dusty at times.

Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds will blow, freshening to strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility, with a speed of 15–30kmph, reaching 50 kmph.

Recommended For You

Oman says operations at Mina Al Fahal oil terminal proceeding normally

Oman says operations at Mina Al Fahal oil terminal proceeding normally

Hezbollah rejects ceasefire plan declared in US; Israel keeps up strikes

Hezbollah rejects ceasefire plan declared in US; Israel keeps up strikes

Iran says Hezbollah seeks Israeli withdrawal to pre-war positions in Lebanon

Iran says Hezbollah seeks Israeli withdrawal to pre-war positions in Lebanon

Watch: Kuwait releases footage of Iranian attack on airport that killed 1, injured 63

Watch: Kuwait releases footage of Iranian attack on airport that killed 1, injured 63

US House votes to curb Trump on Iran war; Israel, Lebanon agree to conditional ceasefire

US House votes to curb Trump on Iran war; Israel, Lebanon agree to conditional ceasefire

 

The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Temperatures

Nationwide, temperatures will range between 25°C and 43°C. The mercury is expected to reach a high of 36°C and 39°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively. Al Ain, Al Quaa and Gaysoura will see the hightest temperature on Saturday at 43°C.

On Friday, Fujairah's saw the highest temperature in the UAE at 47.6°C. It was recorded at 1.15pm local time.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Hezbollah rejects ceasefire plan declared in US; Israel keeps up strikes

2

UAE announces Hijri New Year holiday for public and private sectors

3

Israel, Lebanon agree to ceasefire as 'result of US-led negotiations': State Department

4

Oman says operations at Mina Al Fahal oil terminal proceeding normally

5

Watch: Kuwait releases footage of Iranian attack on airport that killed 1, injured 63