UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to drop gradually, dusty day expected

The weather on Friday, June 5, is expected to be fair in general and dusty at times, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures are expected to decrease gradually tomorrow as the weekend nears.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea, with wave height reaching 8ft until 8am on Sunday in the Arabian Gulf. Fresh winds are expected to reach a height of 45 km/hr.

Temperatures in the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will rise to highs of 40ºC, 37ºC and 40ºC, while dipping to lows of 29ºC, 28ºC and 30ºC respectively.

Humidity levels in the three emirates will vary between 40 to 75 per cent, 30 to 75 per cent and 35 to 70 per cent respectively.