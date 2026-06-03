UAE weather tomorrow: Dusty conditions at times; high of 40ºC in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

The mercury rose to 48.4°C, the highest in the UAE on June 3, in Al Dhafra Region's Muzaira at 1.30pm and Al Ain's Um Azimul at 2.15pm

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 3 Jun 2026, 7:03 PM
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Weather conditions in the UAE will be dusty at times on Thursday, June 4, as per forecast shared by the country's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). However, skies will be fair in general.

Temperatures nationwide are expected to range between 25ºC and 48ºC, with a high of 40ºC both in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The mercury rose to 48.4°C, the highest in the UAE on June 3, in Al Dhafra Region Muzaira at 1.30pm and Al Ain's Um Azimul at 2.15pm.

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On Thursday, there will be light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds. They are expected to be fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility, especially westward, with a speed of 10–25, reaching 45 kmph.

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The sea will be moderate to rough, becoming very rough at times by late night in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

A veteran meteorologist at the NCM told Khaleej Times that summer in the UAE is expected to be hotter this year compared to previous years, noting that “actual temperatures will still depend on the weather systems affecting the region at any given time".

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