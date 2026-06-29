UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies; Abu Dhabi temperature to hit of 41ºC

The weather on Tuesday, June 30, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times northward and eastward, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds are expected to blow, freshening at times westward, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

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Temperatures in the major cities of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 41ºC, 39ºC and 40ºC, while dipping to lows of 29ºC in Abu Dhabi and 30ºC in Dubai and Sharjah.

Humidity levels will range between 35 and 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 40 and 80 per cent in Dubai and Sharjah.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.