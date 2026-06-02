UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to hit 47ºC in some areas; fair skies likely

UAE residents can expect a generally fair weather conditions on Wednesday, June 3, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

Temperatures will remain hot across the country on Wednesday, with parts of Abu Dhabi forecast to reach a scorching 47ºC. Al Quaa, Gasyoura, and Mezaira are expected to see highs of 47ºC.

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Meanwhile, Dubai and Abu Dhabi residents can expect comparatively milder conditions, with daytime highs of around 39ºC. Overnight, temperatures are set to ease to 29ºC in Abu Dhabi and 30ºC in Dubai.

Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds are expected, freshening at times and causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10-25kmph, reaching up to 40kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.