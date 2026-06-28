UAE weather: Fair, partly cloudy skies expected; temperatures to hit 46ºC

Residents in the UAE can expect fair to partly cloudy weather conditions on Monday, June 29, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that clouds are expected to appear over eastern areas on Monday, which may be convective by afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to peak at around 46°C in some areas. Dubai and Abu Dhabi temperatures will see highs of 41°C. Lowest temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to be 30ºC, while that in Dubai will be 32ºC.

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It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Winds will be light to moderate, shifting from southwesterly to northwesterly, and may freshen at times, reaching up to 35 kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.