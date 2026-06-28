UAE weather: Fair, partly cloudy skies expected; temperatures to hit 46ºC

Winds will be light to moderate, shifting from southwesterly to northwesterly, and may freshen at times, reaching up to 35 kmph

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 28 Jun 2026, 6:21 PM UPDATED: Mon 29 Jun 2026, 7:21 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Residents in the UAE can expect fair to partly cloudy weather conditions on Monday, June 29, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that clouds are expected to appear over eastern areas on Monday, which may be convective by afternoon.

Recommended For You

Saudi Aramco helicopter crash kills 14, energy ministry says

Saudi Aramco helicopter crash kills 14, energy ministry says

UAE condemns renewed Iran attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait

UAE condemns renewed Iran attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait

Meet 82-year-old Emirati who turned mango craving into 50-year farming legacy in Fujairah

Meet 82-year-old Emirati who turned mango craving into 50-year farming legacy in Fujairah

US conducts strikes against Iran after attack on commercial ship in Hormuz

US conducts strikes against Iran after attack on commercial ship in Hormuz

Trump says US struck Iran radar sites; IRGC says targeted US sites in Kuwait, Bahrain

Trump says US struck Iran radar sites; IRGC says targeted US sites in Kuwait, Bahrain

 

Temperatures are expected to peak at around 46°C in some areas. Dubai and Abu Dhabi temperatures will see highs of 41°C. Lowest temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to be 30ºC, while that in Dubai will be 32ºC.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Winds will be light to moderate, shifting from southwesterly to northwesterly, and may freshen at times, reaching up to 35 kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Bahrain, Kuwait struck amid fragile truce as US-Iran MoU enters Day 11

2

Meet 82-year-old Emirati who turned mango craving into 50-year farming legacy in Fujairah

3

Tanker struck in Hormuz as Iran, US trade fire in worst escalation since MOU

4

US conducts strikes against Iran after attack on commercial ship in Hormuz

5

Apple raises prices in the UAE: How much will iPhone 18 Pro cost?