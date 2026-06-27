UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies; maximum temperature 44ºC

Residents in the UAE can expect fair to partly cloudy weather conditions on Sunday, June 28, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that the clouds may be convective by Sunday afternoon in the eastern areas, with a chance of rain, while conditions will remain generally warm across the country.

Temperatures are expected to peak at around 44°C in some areas. Dubai will see a slightly cooler high of 38°C, down from 40°C two days prior, while Abu Dhabi is forecast to reach up to 39°C. The lowest temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to be 29ºC, while that in Dubai will be 30ºC.

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It will be humid by night and Monday morning, with a chance of mist forming over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog.

Winds will be light to moderate, shifting from southwesterly to northwesterly, and may freshen at times, causing blowing dust, reaching up to 40 km/h.

Sea conditions are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.