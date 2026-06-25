UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to drop; dusty conditions expected

The weather on Friday, June 26, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times, with low clouds set to appear over the eastern coast, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Residents can also expected a drop in temperatures.

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Saturday morning, with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

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Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times westward, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea will be rough at times by morning, becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures in the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will rise to highs of 40ºC, 42ºC and 40ºC, and dip to lows of 31ºC, 29ºC and 29ºC respectively. Meanwhile, humidity levels in these areas will range between 25 per cent to 85 per cent, 29 per cent to 42 per cent and 29 per cent to 40 per cent respectively.