UAE weather tomorrow: Rains likely; Dubai temperatures to hit 45ºC

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some western coastal areas, with a probability of mist formation

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 23 Jun 2026, 6:13 PM
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Residents in the UAE could see some rainfall on Wednesday, June 24, offering brief relief from the intense summer heat, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The met department that weather conditions on Wednesday will be fair to partly cloudy skies, with a chance of some convective cloud formation bringing rain to some eastern areas. The clouds may also extend to some internal areas by afternoon.

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While rains are expected, temperatures are expected to remain high across the country, with temperatures reaching up to 47ºC in some areas. Dubai will see highs of up to 45ºC, while Abu Dhabi temperatures can climb up to 44ºC.

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It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some western coastal areas, with a probability of mist formation.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast, but could become fresh to strong at times. Gusts will be gentle with speeds of 10-25kmph, but may pick up and reach up to 45kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

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