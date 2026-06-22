UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to hit 48ºC in some areas; fair skies likely

Conditions are expected to turn humid overnight and into Wednesday morning over parts of the western coastal areas, increasing the chance of fog or mist formation

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 22 Jun 2026, 8:36 PM
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Residents across the UAE can expect fair to partly cloudy weather conditions on Tuesday, June 23, with occasional cloud cover developing over eastern areas, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that clouds may increase, with a possibility of convective cloud formation that could bring rainfall in some eastern regions by the afternoon.

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Temperatures are set to peak at up to 48°C in some parts of the country. Abu Dhabi is forecast to reach around 43°C, while Dubai may see highs of 42°C.

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Conditions are expected to turn humid overnight and into Wednesday morning over parts of the western coastal areas, increasing the chance of fog or mist formation.

Winds will be light to moderate, ranging from southeasterly to northeasterly, occasionally freshening and reaching speeds of 10–20 kmph, with gusts of up to 35kmph at times.

Sea conditions are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

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