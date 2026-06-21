UAE weather tomorrow: High of 38ºC in Dubai; humid conditions by night

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 21 Jun 2026, 5:33 PM
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The weather on Monday, June 22, is expected to be fair in general, with clouds set to appear eastward, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas especially westward, with a chance of fog or mist formation.

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Light to moderate winds are set to blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

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Temperatures across the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 38ºC, 41ºC and 40ºC, and dip to lows of 29ºC, 29ºC and 30ºC respectively.

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