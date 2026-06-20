UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy skies; high of 42ºC in Abu Dhabi

UAE residents can expect skies to be fair to partly cloudy on Sunday, June 21, especially in the eastern parts of the country, as per the weather bulletin shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures nationwide will range between 24ºC and 46ºC, with a high of 42ºC and 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively. The mercury is expected to reach a high of 46ºC in Al Ain.

According to astronomical calculations, the summer solstice occurs on June 21, marking the beginning of summer in the UAE. However, residents felt the heat early this year due to El Nino phenomenon. A veteran meteorologist at the NCM)told Khaleej Times that this summer is expected to be hotter compared to previous years.

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On Sunday, expect light to moderate northwesterly, becoming southeasterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 20kmph reaching 35kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.