UAE weather tomorrow: Fair day expected; Dubai humidity levels to rise up to 75%

The weather on Tuesday, June 2, is expected to be fair in general, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Overall temperatures are expected to rise to highs of 46ºC in some areas of Abu Dhabi and drop to 23ºC in other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will see highs of 38ºC, 41ºC and 41ºC, while witnessing lows of 28ºC, 29ªC and 28ºC respectively.

Humidity levels will vary between 35 per cent to 75 per cent in Dubai, 30 per cent to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi, and 35 per cent to 75 per cent in Sharjah.