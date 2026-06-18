UAE weather tomorrow: Dubai temperatures to hit 44ºC; humid by night

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 18 Jun 2026, 5:59 PM
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The weather on Friday, June 19, is expected to be fair in general, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Saturday morning over some western coastal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

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Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are set to blow, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.

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The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures across the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will rise to highs of 44ºC, 45ºC and 45ºC, while dipping to lows of 30ºC, 29ºC and 29ºC respectively.

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