UAE weather tomorrow: Gradual increase in temperatures; chance of fog

Temperatures in the UAE are expected to see a gradual increase on Thursday, June 18, as per the weather forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Skies will be fair in general, and partly cloudy at times eastward.

Temperatures are set to reach highs of 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 40°C in Dubai. Elsewhere in the country, the hottest areas will be Mezaira at 48°C, followed by Razeen at 47°C, Al Quaa and Gasyoura at 46°C, and Sweihan at 45°C.

Expect humid conditions by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas especially westward with a chance of fog or mist formation. Humidity levels may rise to 90 per cent in some places.

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There will be light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, with a speed of 10 – 20kmph, reaching 30 kmph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.